AMAC Chairman warns fake revenue collectors

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Christopher Maikalangu has warned residents against conniving with fake revenue collectors to defraud the council.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Maikalangu said that the council had adopted measures to curb the excesses of the tax evaders.

He said that government at all levels work better when Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was paid by citizens, and without delay.

He said that residents who connived with fake revenue collectors to defraud AMAC would henceforth be made to face the wrath of the law, and urged them to pay their revenues and taxes to the designated accounts.

“We invited you here for a press conference on revenue matters and to reawaken the consciousness of taxpayers within the council.

“Governments at all levels work better when IGR is paid by citizens especially, when payments are made and collected without any hassles.

“As a responsible government, it is our duty to inform our residents that tax evasion is a serious offense and a crime that deprives the council of much-needed revenue that can be used to provide basic amenities and infrastructure in our communities, ” he said.

According to Maikalangu, the council has adopted a very severe measure to curb the excesses of tax evaders, hence this public awareness campaign.

“For those that try to evade the taxes again, the council has no other option than to institute a legal action on any defaulter who refuses to comply with this measure.”

On the issue of tenement rates, the AMAC boss advised those who had not paid their bill since 2021 to date to go and pay to avoid legal action.

“I want to inform those that paid into a wrong account or to their accomplices, or paid cash, that it is assumed that they have not paid at all and will pay twice.

“Let me also reiterate that the general public are advised not to pay cash to any technical partner or their representative to avoid paying to illegal revenue collectors.

“I want to inform the revenue fraudsters that their days are numbered.

“The AMAC Revenue Task Force has been authorised to clamp down on their activities, apprehend, and prosecute them immediately at the nearest mobile court.

“The general public is advised to confirm properly before entering into any business with them.

“There is no hiding place for illegality as our revenue task force will continue to go round and verify all evidence of payment,” he said.

Maikalangu assured that the council was resolute in its commitment to deliver on its campaign promises, but not unmindful of the current situation. (NAN)

By Philomina Attah