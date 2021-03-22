The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Abdullahi Candido, his Vice, Lawrence Onuchukwu and other council officials, received the Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs.

Speaking after receiving the jab, Candido, urged residents to do the same.

He said that the vaccination will continue at the palaces of the four graded chiefs in the area council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four palaces include; Karshi, Karu, Garki and Jiwa.

“I want to direct all my cabinet members, all head of departments and all staff of the area council to key into this vaccination.

“We will not force you to take it but it is for your good.

“I will also direct the director of administration to immediately write to our graded chiefs, district and village heads to ensure vaccination of their lesser chiefs in their localities across the twelve wards in the area council.

“I will ask the department of health with effect from tomorrow, establish centres in these four palaces and conduct this vaccination so that our people can get this vaccine,” he said.

The chairman also advised residents to be careful of unconfirmed information regarding the vaccine on social media platforms.

Dr Module Adeyinka, Director, Primary Healthcare, AMAC, added that the vaccine is an additional safety measure and should not replace the use of mask, social distancing and use of hand sanitizers.

“The vaccine is an easier way of attaining what we call head population immunity and it safer than getting infected with the virus and fighting for survival in an intensive care unit,” she said.

In another development, the chairman, performed the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of additional office complex and marriage registry at the council Secretariat in Area 10.

He added that the project which would be completed within three months would open up its internally generated revenue and help his administration deliver the dividends of democracy to its residents. (NAN)

