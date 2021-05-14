)Mr Abdullahi Candido, the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has urged the Grassroots Community Radio to give a voice to the ordinary people living in communities.

Candido made the call in statement issued by Mrs Patience Olaloye, Head, Information and Public Relations, AMAC, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the radio staff should offer an opportunity for contributions by people whose voice is not much heard,

The chairman also presented certificates to 14 staff trainees drawn from the information unit of the council.

He added that the training which centered on “professional broadcasting skills”, was preparatory to the start of the first grassroots radio station in Nigeria, initiated by him in 2016.

He explained that the training was facilitated to build capacities and develop talents even as the radio project aims at serving its diverse public in plain and simple languages.

Candido advised the staff to be steadfast and face every challenge they found on their way of progress, stressing that all challenges are surmountable.

“Any beginning comes with one or two challenges. The initial challenge the council pondered on was in the area of recruiting new hands.

“We therefore thought to make use with the in-house graduates and professionals that we have to maximise cost and explore the vast talents in the information division.

“I want to urge you to speak the language of the people, be down-to-earth as you prepare broadcast bulletins as soon as the station begins operations,’’ he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

