AMAC Chairman to support NSCDC in checking activities of scavengers, others

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has promised to support the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to tackle crime in the area council.

He gave the assurance when the NSCDC Area Commandant, Area G, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Gloria Palmer, led her personnel on a familiarisation visit to the chairman on Wednesday in Abuja.

Maikalangu said that security of lives and property of AMAC residents remained paramount to his administration, as such, he would ensure that crime rate was reduced to its barest minimum.

He said that all requests brought by the corps would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for timely action.

“The council is here for all, we will forward your requests to the appropriate authorities for prompt action,” he said.

He added that arrangements would be made for the purchase of three operational vehicles to aid the corps in combating crime in the council.

Earlier in her remarks, Palmer said that the activities of scavengers, kidnappers, armed robbers, among others, had become alarming in the some communities.

“Scavengers are moving around and terrorizing communities in Jikwoyi, Karu, Nyanya and Karshi.

“In Jikwoyi, kidnapping is on the increase, armed robbers are everywhere, likewise Karshi, which is not left out.

“However, with the collaboration of the police, we are trying our best to combat the menace.

“It will be of immense help if the AMAC Chairman secures an office for us and also assist us in securing residents of Jikwoyi, Karu, Karshi and Nyanya under Area G,” she added.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

