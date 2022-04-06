AMAC Chairman tasks councillors-elect on demands of office

The Outgoing Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Abdullahi Candido, has called on the councillors-elect to brace up for the work ahead and make the area council stronger.

Candido gave the advice at a two-day joint retreat for the outgoing and incoming AMAC legislators on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the retreat is: ‘Leadership Roles’.

He said the retreat was aimed at sharing experiences on the roles and responsibilities of the legislature in AMAC and to brainstorm on how to bring more development to the council.

“You are going to preside over the affairs of your people at the grassroots and the most difficult unit of governance is at the grassroots.

“You are now faced with the challenge of how to deliver to your people.

“The destinies of the people of this area council lie in your hands, so you have to brace up.

“You must live up to the expectations, though it might not be easy, but if you are determined, you will get there.

“We want this institution called AMAC to grow stronger and better, with all unity of purpose.

“I urge you to add to whatever you meet, let others talk good about your administration after you might have left office,” he urged.

He also urged the councillors-elect to ensure that they enact laws to strengthen the established institutions in the area council, in order to ensure that they do not go into extinction.

On his part, Mr Abubakar Baushe, Speaker, AMAC Legislative Council, represented by Mr Dogara John, the outgoing Deputy Speaker, appreciated the chairman for the workshop.

He added that it was an avenue for knowledge and experience sharing with the incoming councillors.

Mr Jankaro Ibrahim, Councillor-elect, Kabusa Ward, said the workshop had prepared their minds on the tasks ahead and to ensure they deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

NAN reports that the councillors-elect, representing the 12 wards in the area council will take their oath of office on May 20.(NAN)

