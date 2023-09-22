AMAC Chairman tasks communities on protection of critical govt facilities

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has called on residents of the area council to protect government projects in their communities.

He made the call when he led council officials and journalists on the second phase of project tour to mark his one year in office, in Abuja.

Maikalangu said it was important for them to guard the infrastructures jealously as it was to their own benefit.

Earlier at the skill acquisition centre in Jiwa community,Abuja, the chairman urged the youths to be dedicated to their trainings, as they will be required to mass-produce furnitures for all the L.E.A primary schools in the area council.

“In a month’s time from now, thousands of furnitures will be delivered in all our primary schools.

“I want to encourage our youths as this is an avenue for you to learn a skill and become your own boss.

“We will not go anywhere else to buy chairs or desks for our students, you will be the one to construct these furnitures for us to be dispersed to all our L.E.A primary schools.

“Therefore, I need you to take your trainings seriously, on my part, I will continue to support you.

“Make sure you pay attention to your instructors so that you can get all the knowledge you need to better your tomorrow,” he said.

At Karmo community, residents trooped out in their numbers to celebrate the chairman for the road construction in their community.

Mr Unana Dangona, a resident, appreciated the chairman for fulfilling his campaign promises to their community.

“We are happy for this wonderful road project executed by the chairman for us here in Karmo.

“Before, the road was not motorable as it was quite a disaster and muddy especially during rainy season.

“We are happy and full with joy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects visited include, Skill acquisition center, Jiwa, where over 60 youths are being trained on furniture making, solar powered borehole in Jiwa community, GwaGwa-Jiwa bypass road and street lights and road project at karmo community.

Others are the Solar powered borehole at Zaudna, Bagusa communities in Dei-Dei, ongoing water project at Kagini and Kaba-Guidna communities, rural electrification project at Jiyita community, rural electrification and water project at Wupa community.(NAN)

