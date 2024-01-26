AMAC chairman lauds Wike’s achievements in FCT

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has said that FCT minister Nyisom Wike has achieved a lot “in just few months in office”.

By Philomina Attah

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has said that FCT minister Nyisom Wike has achieved a lot “in just few months in office”.



Maikalangu said this in Abuja on Friday at a meeting with stakeholders.



According to him, the minister, in less than one year in office, has transformed the FCT into a haven with a lot of ongoing road projects, and some security initiatives.



Some of the achievements included the rehabilitation of 135 roads to be completed in few weeks time.



“The minister has exempted the territory from the Treasury Single Account (TSA). This will allow for efficient use of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and stimulate the growth and development of the FCT.”



According to him, the establishment of FCT Civil Service Commission as directed by President, Tinubu, within the short period, is also a laudable achievement.



“I want to welcome you to AMAC for this all important stakeholders engagement over security of lives and properties.



“I want to appreciate the great achievements recorded by the Minister since he assumed office in the FCT.



“In less than one year in office, you have transformed the FCT into a haven of admiration through lots of ongoing projects.



“These include the rehabilitation of 135 roads to be completed in few weeks, time and the

exemption of the territory from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).



“The implication of this is that, it allows for the efficient use of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to stimulate the growth and development of the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.



He explained that the Thursday engagement was geared towards rubbing minds and finding lasting solutions to all forms of crime.



Maikalangu presented some requests among which was the establishment of Police Iceland division within Takushara axis, to provide security presence in the surrounding.



The minister, however directed the FCT Commissioner of Police to establish a police division in the community as requested by the chairman.



Maikalangu, however, appealed to the minister to also create access roads to communities like Ketti, Takushara, Burum, Gidan Kwano access road, Leka and Kutasa, “for the good and safety of the people”.



Responding to the Chairman’s request, Wike promised to construct access roads leading to the communities as requested.



“We will also construct the access roads requested by AMAC Chairman, because I believe it will help us combat insecurity, ” he added. (NAN)



