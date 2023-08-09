AMAC chairman lauds hospital for free eye screening, treatment

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has commended the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation Eye Hospital for providing free eye checks and treatment to residents of the council.

Maikalangu gave the commendation when he led a delegation of senior staff of the council and some of his political appointees on a visit to Tulsi Chanrai Foundation Eye Hospital on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that following the kind gesture by the hospital to residents and other Nigerians, his administration would ensure it waives tax payment by the hospital to the area council.

He however appealed to the management of the hospital to provide same services to people in rural communities in AMAC.

“This hospital is doing a wonderful job in offering free eye care services to thousands of Nigerians and we have to support you in every way possible.

“Be rest assured that we are happy with you at AMAC because of the thousands of lives you have touched, including drilling of boreholes among other humanitarian interventions,” he said.

Mr Shravan Kumar-Kasam, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, said the hospital was committed to giving back to the society and ensuring that cases of blindness are reduced in the country.

“Our mission is to make sure that no one goes unnecessarily blind in Nigeria, as people go blind for many reasons, including glaucoma.

“We believe in partnership and we are ready to partner with AMAC to reach more people,” he said.(NAN)

