AMAC Chairman inaugurates school, palace projects

April 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



  Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area (AMAC) Mr Abdullahi Candido, on Friday inaugurated three blocks of classrooms at L.E.A Primary, Gwarinpa.

chairman also inaugurated upgraded Sakaruyi Palace in Karu ward of area .

Speaking at inauguration of classroom blocks, chairman said the classrooms complement the effort of the FCTA towards enhancing access to quality education in the area .

He added that the upgraded chief palace meant to add value to royalty and tradition and comfort to the traditional rulers in the council.

He therefore on the benefitting communities to make good use of the .

In his response, the Sakaruyi Karu, Emmanuel Yepwi, who was represented the District Head of Karu, Atnadu Shanyibwa, appreciated the chairman for the .

He assured the chairman that traditional rulers will protect the . ()

