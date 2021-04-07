Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Wednesday inaugurated the rehabilitated 750-meter Asphalt access roads in Pyakasa, a community in Kabusa ward of the area council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other projects inaugurated include a primary health care centre in Gbessa and Kaba communities both in Gui and Gwagwa ward respectively.

Other projects inaugurated are a 480-meter road with drainages at Toge community and renovated Jiwa Chief palace, among other projects.

Candido, while inaugurating the projects explained that the projects were part of his promises of fulfilling his democratic mandates to residents of the area council.

He said that the rehabilitated roads would ease interconnectivity with other villages and boost business activities in the area council.

The chairman, however, charged the residents of the communities to protect the infrastructures and ensure that the essence of bringing such infrastructures to their communities was not defeated.

Mr Gaza Andrew, the Director of Works, AMAC, said that the inaugurated roads had several culverts at every junction to make the roads durable and stand the test of time.

The Chief of Pyakasa community, Mr Bako Josiah, appreciated the chairman of the area council for the developmental projects.

He however assured of his community’s readiness to maintain the projects for the benefits of its residents. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

