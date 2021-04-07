AMAC Chairman inaugurates health center, roads in Pyakasa, Gbessa

April 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Mr Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Wednesday inaugurated the rehabilitated 750-meter Asphalt access roads in Pyakasa, a community in Kabusa ward the area council.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that other projects inaugurated include a primary health care in Gbessa and Kaba both in Gui and Gwagwa ward respectively.

Other projects inaugurated are a 480-meter road drainages at Toge community and renovated Jiwa Chief palace, among other projects.

Candido, while inaugurating the projects explained that the projects were his promises fulfilling his democratic mandates to residents the area council.

He said that the rehabilitated roads would ease interconnectivity other villages and boost business activities in the area council.

The chairman, however, charged the residents of the to protect the infrastructures and ensure that the essence of bringing such infrastructures to their was not defeated.

Mr Gaza Andrew, the Director of Works, AMAC, said that the inaugurated roads had several culverts at every junction to make the roads durable and stand the test of time.

The Chief of Pyakasa community, Mr Bako Josiah, appreciated the chairman of the area council for the projects.

He however assured of his community’s readiness to maintain the projects for the of its residents. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,