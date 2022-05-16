AMAC chairman hosts NIPSS students, appeals for strengthened LG administration

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Abdullahi Candido, had solicited a strengthened local government administration for effective service delivery.

He made the appeal on Monday when participants of the Senior Executive Course 44, National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, paid a visit to the council secretariat on a study tour.

Candido, while having an interactive session with the participants, said that the area councils had been able to establish some institutions on its own.

He noted that the institutions had served as a means to reduce unemployment among residents of the area council.

“We have been able to share our experiences with the participants on our experiences both good and bad.

“Governance entails opening up and being transparent, so that you can be accountable to the people.

“Government is transient, we must allow the people to get the dividends of what belongs to them.

“I have appealed to the participants to recommend to the government what will benefit the public at the end of their study tour,” he said.

Prof. Sunday Ochoche, the leader of the delegation, said thst the aim of the study tour was to have an interactive session with expert as well as stakeholders on the field.

According to him, participants of the Senior Executive Course 44 are researching on “Strengthening Local Governance: Challenges, Options and Opportunities.

“This is one of the most urban local government while other local government council are quite rural.

“And so the challenges of these local governments are not uniformed and each one comes with its specific challenges.

“We need to have this understanding to be able to craft out perfect policies across the country that will contribute to strengthening governance at the interest of the people”.(NAN)

