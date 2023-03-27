AMAC Chairman donates sport items worth N2.8m to UniAbuja

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has donated sport items worth N2.8 million to the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) to support sports development in the institution.

The Chairman made this known when he led a delegation from the council on a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, on Monday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Kingsley Madaki, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to the chairman.

Maikalangu said the donation was borne out of his desire to promote sporting activities and to have best sport teams coming out of the university.

“The University of Abuja is our home as we always come here for collaboration.

“I am here with my staff to synergies with you on moving the university forward and to support you in terms of sports development.

“I also want to inform you that we have earmarked funds for sports competition in the university as it is my desire to sponsor the inter-faculty sports competition.

“We want the university to have the best sports team and that is why we came with sports items for the university.”

The chairman also pleaded with the management of the institution to consider more indigenes of the FCT, in terms of admission.

“I want to plead for admission slots for our indigenes. It is disheartening that our people often travel to far away states in search of admission, whereas we have a university here.

“Even if you have been doing it before, please we want more slots for the Abuja indigenes,” he said.

Responding, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, who was represented by Prof. Gabriel Moti, the Dean of Postgraduate Studies, appreciated the chairman for the kind gesture.

“Today has been a wonderful day for us in the university and we want to thank you for the effort you are putting in developing sports in UniAbuja.

“Here, we don’t just focus on teaching, but we develop the students through sporting activities.

“We have a basketball court, volleyball court, football pitch and so on. We recently started our indoor sports and we look forward to the competition kicking off,” he said.

On the issue of admission slots, he assured of the university’s commitment to provide additional slots for FCT students. (NAN)