AMAC Chairman condoles with FCT Minister of State over mother’s death

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has condoled with the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, over the death of her mother, Hajia Zainab Sidi.

Maikalangu, in a statement signed by Mr Kingsley Madaki, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to the Chairman on Wednesday in Abuja said her death “is a rude shock”.

He described the death of late Sidi as sad at a time when her contributions were needed to national development through her motherly advice to her daughter.

“She is a nice family woman and I pray that Almighty Allah grant the entire Sidi and Aliyu families the fortitude to bear the great loss.’’ (NAN)

