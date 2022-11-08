AMAC Chairman commiserates with Kuje residents over death of former Chairman

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has commiserated with the Zhin’s family and residents of Kuje Area Council, over the death of former Chairman, Mr Danladi Zhin.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja, by Mr Kingsley Madaki, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Public Affairs to the AMAC Chairman.

Maikalangu, who led a delegation of senior officials on a condolence visit to the residence of the late Zhin, urged his family to take solace in the fact that he left great footprints on earth.

The chairman, who described Zhin’s death as a great loss to the entire FCT, prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and fortitude for the bereaved.

“There is no better indication that he made his mark while on this side of the great divide, as a two-time chairman of Kuje Area Council and former Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission.

“He also played a huge role as a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This should be a source of consolation for the Zhin’s family during their most difficult time.

“I pray God to grant repose to the soul of the departed and also give strength and comfort to his family,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zhin, the Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), died at the age of 54 after a brief illness on Sunday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

