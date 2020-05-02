AMAC chairman cautions councillors against diversion of palliatives

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has cautioned councillors representing the 12 wards in the area council against diverting palliatives meant for the people.

The wards include City Centre, Garki, Gui, Gwagwa, Gwarinpa, Jiwa, Karshi, Kabusa, Karu, Nyanya, Orozo and Wuse.

Candido gave the advice when he took delivery of the last batch of the area councils’ palliatives from the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the palliatives were meant for Jiwa, Gwagwa, Gui and Gwarinpa wards as other wards had already taken delivery of their palliative earlier in the week.

The chairman added that the warning became necessary so that the councillors would ensure transparency and fairness while distributing the items.

“We are here with the four councillors who are meant to ensure that these palliatives are distributed to the people today.

“Having successfully concluded this exercise in eight wards of the council, it important that the remaining wards ensure that the distribution is done transparently and not to deprive any deserving beneficiary,” he said.

The chairman while commending AMAC residents for their support during the lockdown advised them to continue to observe all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

“As we prepare for the gradual easing of the lockdown on Monday, I want to appeal that they observe physical distancing, use face masks, wash their hands, use sanitisers and avoid crowded places always.

“On the part of the area council, we will keep to necessary precautionary measures and we will ensure that only staff on grade level 14 and above are allowed into the secretariat and we will not entertain visitors,” he said.

Mr Biko Sunday, Councillor representing Gui ward, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, pledged that the palliative would be distributed judiciously.

“I want to assure you that we will not dissapoint the FCT Minister, the AMAC Chairman and the people as we will ensure that we follow the laid down modalities in sharing the palliatives,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each ward received two trucks containing 3,000 bags of rice and 3,000 packs of condiments. (NAN)