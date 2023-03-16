AMAC Chairman assures retirees of better incentives

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has assured of his administration’s commitment to pay the gratuities and pensions of all retirees of the council.

Maikalangu gave the assurance at a training organised for outgoing staff of the area council in Abuja.

He said that his administration would pay attention to their plights by ensuring their entitlements are paid in due time.

“We are sensitive to the plights of the civil servants in the council and that is why we will do more to encourage them.

“I want you to use your wealth of experience you gathered, while working here in AMAC to generate ideas and jobs so as to live a better life outside office.

“You are all expected to offer your expertise and help your respective communities too.

“I also want to promise you that no retiree will be owed their gratuities and pensions and all entitlements will be paid up,” he said.(NAN)