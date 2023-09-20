AMAC Chairman assures of speedy completion of projects

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has reiterated his commitment to completing ongoing projects in the council in the next three months.

Maikalangu said this on Wednesday in Abuja, when he led council officials and journalists on inspection tour of some ongoing projects and completed ones in four political wards of Zone A.

He said that the projects were in fulfillment of his campaign promises, adding that he would not relent in providing the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The chairman, while calling for more cooperation among residents of the communities where road projects were sited, attributed the delay in their completion to the rainy season.

“I am happy with the progress of the projects so far, but the contractors must deliver in line with the required standards.

“We appeal to the communities where projects are sited to cooperate with the contractors; else the projects will be moved to another community that needs it.

“I also want to warn that any contractor that fails to deliver standard projects would not be paid,” he said.

Maikalangu who had a stopover at the Emir of Karshi Palace, assured him and his subjects of more dividends of democracy in the domain.

The Emir of Karshi, Malam Ismaila Mohammed, appreciated the chairman on the visit and also for initiating various projects.

He however, tasked the chairman not to relent in providing quality leadership to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects visited included the 500KVA transformer rural electrification projects and the 500 metre road project in Kugbo.

Others were the 945 metre road at Jikwoyi, Phase 1, 10,000 litres overhead tank solar borehole in Agwan Gade-Jikwoyi and the rehabilitation of 2.15km Kpeyegyi Phase 2 Asphalt and extension access road in Karu ward.

The constructed motorised borehole at Agwan Gbagyi in Karshi, 800 meters Asphalt Access road at Orozo community, rehabilitation of access road in Kurudu, installed 500KVA transformer in Gidan-Diya community and rehabilitation of access road in Gbagalape community in Nyanya were also part of the projects. (NAN)

