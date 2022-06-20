AMAC Chairman appoints CoS, Scribe, CPS

Mr Christopher Zakka, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has appointed Mr Emeka Orji, as his Chief of Staff, and Mr Ja’afaru Gwagwa, as the Council’s Secretary.

The chairman also appointed Mr Ephraim Audu, as his Chief Press Secretary.

In a statement signed by Audu on Monday, the chairman urged the officials to ‘hit the ground running’, to enhance good governance.

Zakka said that the appointments were in line with his desire to succeed in providing dividends of democracy and responding to the yearnings of the electorate.

The chairman, however, urged the appointees to live above board, refrain from corrupt practices and all forms of parochialism.

He called on the residents of the council and other stakeholders to cooperate with the new administration,.

Zakka also implored his supporters to be patient and look forward to a responsible and responsive administration. (NAN)

