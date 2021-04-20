Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has called for Public Private Partnership (PPP) to increase infrastructural development in all local government areas across the country.

Candido made the call at the inauguration of the provision of infrastructure at Sabon-Lugbe community on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an access road along Voice of Nigeria/Trademore Estate Lugbe, was also inaugurated by the chairman.

Candido said that to enable residents feel the impact of good governance, it was important to partner with the private sector for development.

“Therefore, providing access to basic infrastructures cannot be seen as mere luxury but necessary facilities to make life easy for the people.

“It would also in turn motivate residents in carrying out their own civic responsibilities in the governance system.

“Our avowed commitment toward this has led to the execution of several infrastructural projects dotted across the council wards.

“That explains why we have constantly deployed large chunks of our yearly budget to the provision of infrastructure to ensure residents of AMAC get the best of this administration,” he said.

Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu, the Chairman, Riok Nigeria Ltd., who is also the development partner, said his organisation decided to partner with the area council to help residents enjoy development.

He also called on the beneficiaries to reciprocate government’s efforts by adopting maintenance culture of the facilities. (NAN)

