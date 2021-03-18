The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has approved the disbursement of N26.9 million scholarship for tertiary students in the council.

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, AMAC disclosed this at the 2021 retreat for journalists on Thursday in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Candido, who stated that the scholarship would be given to both indigenes and non indigenes of the council, said it would be disbursed in May.

He added that due to his love for education, the council in 2020, secured admission for no fewer than 50 students to study science related courses at the University of Abuja.

“In terms of education, we have taken steps to ensure that we have put in place measures of supporting education.

“We have approved N26.9 million as scholarship disbursement to our students in tertiary institutions; it is not all about building additional schools here and there.

“But the ones that we have built, we want to sustain them,” he said.

The chairman added that the area council’s school for the gifted was an ICT driven and innovative school which would be completed soon.

He also added that the proposed AMAC Community Radio was at 70 per cent completion, stressing that the station would go on air on or before May 20.

Candido who appreciated the media for its support since inception of his tenure, also charged practitioners to project the council’s achievements in good light.

Associate Prof. Sheriff Ibrahim, the guest speaker at the occasion, commended the chairman for his achievements so far.

Ibrahim, spoke on the topic- ‘Prospects and Way Forward of Candido’s Administration’, and advised the chairman to concentrate more on education, employment and job creation for youths.

He also urged him to enhance the security architecture of the council as well as ensure effective revenue generation and services among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event was Media Appraisal of AMAC Governance: Focus on Candido’s Administration. (NAN)

