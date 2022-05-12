AMAA 2022: Organisers extend entry submission to June 15 

The organisers of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) have extended entry submission till June 15.

This was disclosed by the founder of the awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.Anyiam-Osigwe urged African filmmakers to submit their genres of films for the nomination in almost 30 categories of the film award.“

After calls for the entry submissions in early January, the Africa Movie Academy has extended the entry submission till June 15,” she said.According to her, submission of films was strictly open to films produced within one year.“Africa Film Academy, organisers of the AMAAs, is now accepting submissions for the 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs).“The Africa Film Academy invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short animation and documentary work for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards.“

This submission is officially open to only films produced and released between 1st of May 2021 and April 31st, 2022.“All entries for the 18th AMAA will be made through Filmfreeway.“The Africa Film Academy will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes,” she said.AMAA is widely known for its reputation for rewarding the brilliance of players in the African movie industry. (NAN)

