Am still in Governorship race, ADP candidate declares

By Adedeji Egbebi

Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle, the Governorship Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), says she is still in the race for the Saturday election.

Elebute-Halle made the declaration to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

The governorship candidate said that this was contrary to speculations in some media that she has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

She said that the news of her defection to APC was “a cheap lies from the opposition parties, who were intimidated by her chances of winning the Saturday governorship election”.

Elebute-Halle said she has not collected a dime from any political party or individual, adding that no godfather was bankrolling her.

“I wish to state categorically that I have not defected to APC as some people have been spreading it on the social media.

“I have spent over N4 billion to finance my governorship campaign; so, any person spreading rumours about me, Kemi Elebute-Halle, that I collected N500 million to defect to APC is a cheap lies.

“Let the person or persons even, the political party come out in public with evidence and as it stands “no retreat, no surrender,” she said.

The ADP governorship candidate, however, advised her followers to come out en masse and vote for her on Saturday.(NAN

