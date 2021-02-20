Always take adequate nutrition to reduce risk of cancer, Dietician urges Nigerians

A Dietician, Mrs Chinyere Okwara, has urged Nigerians to always take balanced diet so as to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases.

Okwara, who is the Chief Dietician at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Enugu.

She added that foods rich in phytonutrients needed to be taken always as it was the phytochemical in them that fights against the disease called cancer.

“Phytonutrients are natural compounds found in plant foods, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes.

“The phytochemical works as scavengers, thereby preventing cancer from spreading,” she said.

She added that many phytonutrients had antioxidant properties that also helped in preventing damage to cells throughout the body.

“Foods adequate in phytonutrients enhance the immune system. A number of phytonutrients have also been shown to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases”, she said.

Okwara, however, urged cancer patients to avoid taking folic acid or foods that contain folic, because it helps the cancer cell to spread.

“Cancer patients should restrict the intake of folic acid so as to prevent the cancer from spreading further”, she said, adding, “Food such as okra that contain folic should, therefore, be avoided by cancer patients,” she advised.(NAN)