Alumni urges FG to address falling education standard

The 1981 set of Victory High School (VHS), Ikeja, Lagos, has urged the Federal Government to address the falling standard of education in the country.

Its President, Chief Gbenga Ojurongbe, made the call during the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and reunion of the association on Sunday in Lagos.

He decried the rate at which Nigerian teachers leave the country to practice abroad.

“These are fellows who should be seen as treasure to the nation, capable of instilling knowledge in the younger ones,” Ojurongbe said.

He also urged the Ministry of Education to work on instilling discipline in students.

“It is worrisome to hear that some students are so rude to the extent of beating up their teachers.

“Nigeria is such a nation so endowed with huge mineral and human resources. We should get it right from the educational system.

“The dividend of democracy should go round, not only to the elites, and corruption should be checked seriously,” he said.

On the achievements of the executives of the 1981 set, Ojurongbe said: “We ensured that our immediate host community of Abule Onigbagbo enjoy our largesse, we gave out palliatives when neccesary over the years.

“The entire school compound got decorated through the efforts of our indefatigable patron.

“Also, the modernisation of a classroom which earned us a third position award among the over 47 graduated sets to date.

“We also provided 10 air conditioning units in the school and many other interventions,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, a member of the congratulated his colleagues.

Eno, who attended the meeting virtually,commended the leadership of the alumni.

“My dear colleagues, I pay my respect to our school president and everyone who has worked so hard to make this reunion remarkable.

“I had looked forward to it myself and saw it as an opportunity to share fellowship and bring back fun memories with all of us.

“However, I had a call of duty, invited by our President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to attend climate change conference in Dubai. I, therefore, request that you permit my absence at this auspicious event,” he said.

Mr Abiola Anibaba, Head of Pharmacy Department, Onikan General Hospital, who spoke during the health talk session, advised on positive social lifestyle and making vacation a habit.

Anibaba said this would go a long way in boosting individuals’ health as it has been proven to extend people’s lives by 15 years.

According to him, going for vacation improves people’s blood pressure and allays anxiety.

“Take out time for holidays, make friends, call them, visit beaches and recreational centres, this helps in regulating our blood pressure and keeps anxiety in check.

“As you grow older, cultivate the habit of going for overall medical checkup, the men should always check their prostrate health and lipid profile while the women should go for breast cancer screening, check their lipid profile, kidney and liver function.

“Engage in responsible sex to guide against infections. Work more on achieving a healthy body weight and having adequate sleep,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 1981 class members were given awards.By Taiye Olayemi (NAN)

