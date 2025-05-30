Aluminum fabricator docked over alleged N1.3m fraud

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

An Aluminum fabricator, Taiwo Olatunji, 34, on Friday, appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, charged with N1.3 million fraud.

Olatunji, who is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Elisha Tellang, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in March at Dugbe area of Ibadan.

Tellang said that the defendant collected N1.3 million from the complainant, Mr Kehinde Akanfe, on the pretext of supplying 20 Aluminum window frames, which he failed to deliver.

He said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

Tellang said that all efforts made by the complainant to recover his money proved abortive.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Moyosore Atanda, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Atanda subsequently adjourned the case until June 24 for mention.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)