Aluminium doors repairer faces N350,000 fraud, theft charge

A 31-year-old aluminium door repairer, Bolaji Abiodun, on Friday appeared at an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining the N300,000 under the pretext of fixing aluminium doors for his customer.
The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.
The Prosecutor, ASP Kenneth Asibor, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 7, 2020, at 1.48 p.m. at No. 12, Falana St. off Isuti Road, Igando, Lagos.
He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N350,000 from the complainant, Mr Ifeanyi Okolugbo, under the guise of fixing aluminium doors and windows for him.
Asibor said the defendant did not fix the aluminium doors and windows for the complainant but converted the money into his own use.
According to him, the offences contravened sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides three years imprisonment while Section 314(1) (3) provides 15 years imprisonment.
The defendant pleaded not guilty.
The Magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.
He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.
Ogunkanmi adjourned further hearing until Feb. 8. (NAN)
