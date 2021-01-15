Aluminium doors repairer faces N350,000 fraud, theft charge

A 31-year-old aluminium door repairer, Bolaji Abiodun, on Friday appeared at an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining the N300,000 under the pretext of fixing aluminium doors for his customer.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Kenneth Asibor, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 7, 2020, at 1.48 p.m. at No. 12, Falana St. off Isuti Road, Igando, Lagos.