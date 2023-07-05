ALTON Hails NCC Boss for Quality Regulation

…As new revenue assurance regime begins in earnest

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, has praised the exceptional leadership of the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta.

He also commended the NCC’s commitment to quality regulation, attributing the success of the telecom industry in the country to the regulatory environment it enjoys.

Speaking at a meeting with mobile network operators on the implementation of the Expanded Revenue Assurance Solution (ERAS) in the telecommunications industry, held at the NCC’s office in Lagos yesterday, Adebayo expressed his pride in Danbatta’s remarkable administrative skills, challenging the notion that engineers are not good administrators. He described Danbatta as an excellent administrator, highlighting his instrumental role in the growth and development of the industry.

Addressing the audience, Danbatta shared details about the implementation of the ERAS project. He emphasized the collaboration between the NCC and the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC), saying the ERAS project is being carried out through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, following the DFDDOT model (Design, Finance, Develop, Deploy, Operate, and Transfer), as recommended by the ICRC.

Danbatta acknowledged the efforts of the NCC in transforming the dream of the ERAS project, conceived in 2007, into a reality. He also underscored the project’s alignment with the Federal Government’s directive to enhance revenue collection and prevent leakages within ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

By deploying the Revenue Assurance Solution, Danbatta said the NCC aims to optimize the revenue payable by licensed telecommunications service providers, thereby bolstering revenue generation for the government.

Initially designed to focus on telecom operators, who have not only become major industry players but have also expanded their services into the digital services ecosystem, the ERAS project underwent a significant expansion.

In June 2022, following a presidential approval, the NCC was directed to broaden the scope of the project to encompass the activities of Digital Economy stakeholders. Consequently, the project was renamed the Expanded Revenue Assurance Solution (ERAS).

The implementation of the ERAS demonstrates the NCC’s commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and financial efficiency within the Nigerian telecom and digital services sectors. Through the utilisation of accurate data and information, the ERAS aims to eradicate wrong computations, faulty data, and information leakages.

With the telecom industry playing a critical role in driving economic growth and enabling digital transformation, the ALTON Chairman’s commendation and the ongoing efforts of the NCC under Danbatta’s leadership highlight the commitment to creating an enabling regulatory environment that fosters innovation and sustainable development.

As the implementation of the Expanded Revenue Assurance Solution progresses, stakeholders within the telecom and digital services sectors eagerly anticipate its positive impact on revenue generation and the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

