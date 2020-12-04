Alternative funding fast-tracking Lagos-Badagry expressway project — FG

The Federal Government says additional alternative funding is speeding up reconstruction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that section three of the project between Agbara and Badagry was experiencing accelerated construction due to increased funding. He said that in the 2020 budget, the project had about N4.5 billion from Sukuk funding in addition to the budgetary allocation of about one billion naira. He added that the contractor working on section three of the project between Agbara and Badagry to Seme border, slowed down by COVID-19, was back to site and speeding up work. “The contractor has resumed back to site and they are working fully. Right now they have achieved about four kilometres length of asphalt on the 46 kilometres road.

“Then the concrete lined drains inward and outward Badagry put together, they have done about eight kilometres of concrete lined drains. “Lagos-Badagry Expressway is one of the projects that is being funded with the Sukuk loan and that will make the work by this period to be faster. “It is not only the budgetary allocation that we have this year that the federal government is using to pay for the work being done by the contractor. “This year we have about N4.5 billion from Sukuk loan on that project while the budgetary allocation is about one billion naira. Next year, it may be better than that. So, the contractor is equal to the task, they can access the funds,” he said. He added that the contractors could utilise whatever increased funds added in subsequent years which would keep improving speed of construction. He described the quality of work currently being done by the contractors on site as excellent, stating that the supervision by ministry officials was also top notch to ensure quality construction delivery on schedule. “The contractor is being encouraged to continue in the line of quality construction, all the engineers are there to monitor the job, they work week days and weekends as well.

“And our engineers are always there to see that the contractor comply with our specifications on road and bridges construction,” he said. The controller explained that repair of critical portions between Agbara and Badagry had begun on various portions to stabilize the highway and make it motorable during the Yuletide. “The percentage completion as at today is about 10.6 per cent. And because of the Yuletide season that we are in, the Honourable Minister has graciously approved that some portions that are bad, the critical sections should be addressed. “And they are working on that now to make sure that our people travel on that road without any hitches. So, contractor is also doing that to make sure that before Christmas all the potholes along that axis are addressed,” he said. Popoola explained that rehabilitation had been staggered on various failed portions between Agbara and Badagry, adding that, rehabilitation works were visible and people has been commending the efforts. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three independent contractors are working on three sections of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The Lagos State Government is supervising work on the section between Eric Moore Road to Okokomaiko being reconstructed by CCECC. Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) took up the maintenance of the section from Okokomaiko to Agbara awarded to Wizchino Engineering Ltd. The federal government had on Oct. 24, 2018 awarded the reconstruction of the 46km Agbara – Seme section of Badagry expressway to CGC Nigeria Limited at a sum of N63.2 billion.

Speaking on the ongoing Ikorodu-Sagamu road reconstruction and rehabilitation project, Popoola said that Arab Contractors were back on site working round the clock to speed up construction. He said that they had two different groups working on various sections both stabilizing critical sections for the Yuletide and working on the main rehabilitation and reconstruction of the highway. Popoola said that funding had been a major challenge in road construction which Federal Government had solved with other sources of funding to fund projects. He thanked Lagos residents for their understanding and patience as federal government attends to roads in the state. (NAN)