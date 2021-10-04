Alo resumes in PSC, pledges to move Commission forward

Mr. William Alo, former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power has resumed duties in the Police Service Commission with a pledge to move the Commission forward and ensure that the Nigeria Police Force is reinvigorated especially in the area of appointment, promotion and discipline for more effective and efficient service to the Nigerian people. Mr. Alo took over from Abubakar Ismaila who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the new Permanent Secretary told the management staff of the Commission that “we need to do something different to make the police truly our friend and also give Nigerians a sense of security especially in this troubled times”.

Mr. Alo said he will ensure that the staff and management of the Commission work as a team and also see to the welfare of the staff for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. According to him “the challenge now is how do we move this place forward? It is a small place but big; we must ensure cordial working relationship with the Chairman and Members of the Commission; we will also inculcate the spirit of integrity and zero corruption in service to our fatherland” he noted.

Earlier, the out-going Permanent Secretary, Ismaila, called on the Staff and Management of the Commission to extend the support and cooperation given to him to his successor whom he said is a highly experienced public officer.

