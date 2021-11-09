Almajiri Support Initiative gives scorecard in Kebbi

The Almajiri Support initiatives of Nigeria (ASIN), an NGO, has restated its commitment to keep supporting and empowering the less- privileged members of the society for improved livelihood in Kebbi.The Chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Umar, stated this during the quarterly review of the activities of the association in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday

.He said, “The organisation is capable of solving problems of Almajiri through its wide range of empowerment programmes, provision of basic literacy, food, shelter, health care and clothes.“The organisation is aimed at making teaching and learning easy through the provision of teaching and learning materials.” This is in addition to the useful skills that can make the Almajiri and other less – privileged members of the society productive and responsive.”

Umar also explained that the initiative had established schools with classrooms, halls, offices and workshops, adding that it employed staff, provided food and clothing to the less-privileged and vulnerable groups.“

The challenges we face are lack of means of transportation, inadequate qualified staff, inadequate working materials such as reading and writing materials as well as training tools,” he said.

The chairman commended various philanthropists and government officials for their continuous support for the organisation.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation was established in 2002 to cater for the needs of Almajiri children.(NAN)

