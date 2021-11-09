Almajiri Support Initiative gives scorecard in Kebbi

November 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Almajiri initiatives of Nigeria (ASIN), an NGO, has restated its commitment to keep supporting and empowering the less- privileged members of the society for improved livelihood in Kebbi.The of the association, Alhaji Shehu Umar, stated during the quarterly review of the activities of the association in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday

.He said, “The organisation is capable of solving of Almajiri through its wide range of empowerment programmes, provision of basic literacy, food, shelter, health care and clothes.“The organisation is aimed at making teaching and learning easy through the provision of teaching and learning materials.” is in addition to the useful skills that can make the Almajiri and other less – privileged members of the society productive and responsive.”

Umar also explained that the initiative had established schools with classrooms, halls, offices and workshops, adding that it employed staff, provided food and clothing to the less-privileged and groups.“

The challenges we face are lack of means of transportation, inadequate qualified staff, inadequate working materials such as reading  and writing materials as well as tools,” he said.

The commended various philanthropists and government for their continuous for the organisation.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation was established in 2002 to cater for the needs of Almajiri children.(NAN)

Tags: , ,