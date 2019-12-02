Almajiri education: FRSC to translate safety book into Arabic

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Zone 10 headquarters in Sokoto is set to implement the Almajiri Road Safety Education in Islamiyyah schools across the state.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corp Marshal, Kayode Olagunju, disclosed this in a statement by the Zonal Head of Operation, Deputy Corp Commander, Yakubu Muhammad Illo, who is also the Coordinator of the programme.

DCC Yakubu, along with the Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Abdullahi Maishanu, Representative of UNICEF in Sokoto; Director, Arabic and Islamic Board; Editor of Newsdiaryonline, Abdallah el-Kurebe and Bureau Chief of Daily Trust, Hajiya Rakiya Muhammad, Unit Commanders of Illela, Tambuwal and Isah were on advocacy visit to District and Ward Heads as well as Islamiyyah schools.

DCC Yakubu highlighted that the programme was intended to introduce road safety education in Islamiyyah schools with a view to imparting the knowledge to the kids aged between 6-12 years, of proper use of the road.

This, he said is in order to reduce the rate of accident involving children leading to death or incapacitating.

District Heads visited include those of Sokoto South, Alhaji Abubakar Maccido Abubakar III, that of Dundaye, Mana and Gidadawa.

They promised to support the programme in order to reduce the rate at which the Almajiri children, coming from remote villages, are being killed on daily basis due to illiteracy and lack of simple safety drills.

They also advised FRSC to hasten up with the implementation as well as extend the programme to remote areas from where these children are brought into cities.