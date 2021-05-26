By Chimezie Godfrey

The Almajiri Child Rights Initiative (ACRI) has launched a new campaign in order to put an end to the Almajiri phenomenon in Nigeria.

The campaign tagged,”Send Almajiri to CLASS,” is launched in commentation of the Almajiri Child Rights Day in Nigeria.

The Team Lead, ACRI, Mohammed Keana who explained that CLASS stands for “Community/Constituency Learning Almajiri School System,” said the new campaign is the next phase of the advocacy for the end of the menace in the country.

Mohammed acknowledged the efforts by commissioners from Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto and Yobe state as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to ascertain progress of the unification and reintegration process.

He also appreciated the Alternate School programe of the federal government and its aim of providing basic education and skills for Almajiri children, adding that these initiatives are reassuring.

He said,” While applauding these efforts, we ask that interventions are aimed at permanent and sustainable solutions that are not only consistent with Child Rights but also lead to an end to resurgent practice of street begging.

“It is therefore refreshing to note that all the Commissioners who spoke yesterday agreed the best solutions will require children to remain within their local Communities.

“We believe this can only be achieved within a framework that ensures a shared responsibility between parents, government and the larger community.

“In the light of this, ACRI is launching a new campaign tagged Send Almajiri to CLASS as the next phase of our advocacy and accountability campaign. CLASS stands for Community/Constituency Learning Almajiri School System.

“We believe addressing the Almajiri phenomenon within the framework of CLASS where children access Qur’anic education their Communities or within the (state or federal) Constituency of their origin homes will ensure they have access to equitable and non-discriminatory education and protection like every other child.

“CLASS will ensure greater accountability and shared responsibility between parents, government and the community.

“Education support and interventions within the framework of CLASS will be more sustainable through a community-driven social welfare system initiated and institutionalized to ensure continuous support of programs and initiatives and can be supported by the international Community when and where necessary.

“This way, we believe programs and interventions will be more sustainable and we can reach a point where no child will be seen on the street in the name of Almajiri practice.”

Keana however stressed that they are not calling for immediate implementation of the CLASS approach, but that certain recommendations and laws should be implemented.

He said that the implementation of these policy recommendations is the first necessary step for the reformation of the Almajiri system.

According to him, this critical for achieving a sustainable intervention and programs that could bring an end to the Almajiri child rights crises.

“To this end, we make the following policy recommendations. Information Intervention: a 10 year awareness plan to address social norms associated with the Almajiri.

“We do not expect an immediate implementation of the CLASS approach without firstly implementing certain recommendations and laws.

“We are confident that these recommendations will strengthen trust in any Almajiri reform process and chart a course for a permanent solution that returns dignity to the life of the Almajiri child.

“We once again pledge to continue. engage critical stakeholders and support the implementation of sustainable solutions to issues of the Almajiri child,” he stressed.

Also speaking, Representative of Beyond Mentors Community Care Initiatives, Khadija Iya, stressed the need for inclusion of the Alamari children in the nation’s social and educational systems.

Iya said there is need for parents to be enlightened and sensitized on the importance of having their children close to them and nurturing them.

According to her, this is important to give the children all round education and help them realize the role they have to play in the society as Nigerians.

Iya stressed that the solution to the problem of insecurity the nation is facing is embedded in the right to education and social inclusion of the Almajiri Children and feared that if strategic intervention is not taken, there would be a recurrence of what the country is facing today.

She therefore called on all relevant stakeholders to put efforts in ensuring that the recommendations of ACRI is implemented.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

