Allow military do their work – Group urges media

National Peace and Security Advocacy Group, (NPASG), has urged the media to avoid sensational stories that could negatively affect the ongoing war against insurgency and other criminal activities across the country.

The convener of the Group, Mr Alkali Shehu, made the call in a statement he signed on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the alleged immediate discharge of ‘disgruntled’ officers and men of the Nigerian military purportedly ordered by the Defence Headquarters should not be blown out of proportion.

He said that the concern for now should be on how the prevailing security challenges could be tackled successfully to restore peace and stability.

According to him, all Nigerians should support the military in any right decision they deemed necessary.

“Just as stated by the military, loyalty, discipline, integrity and self-sacrifice, amongst other are core values troops must possess to carry out their constitutional roles efficiently.

“We in NPASG, without doubt agree that these qualities are very necessary for Nigeria to win the war against all forms of criminality.

“Anything contrary to these qualities erode the morale of the fighting troops and overall efficiency of the Armed Forces.

“Nigerians and the media should not be drawn away from numerous successes being recorded in the various theatres of operations,” he said.

Alkali said the current successes being recorded by the military against criminals were traceable to the synergy being promoted by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

He said that while the land and air forces had continued raids on terrorists’ enclaves and camps, the navy had been tackling piracy and crude oil theft. (NAN)

