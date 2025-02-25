Allow me face my onerous work, Ribadu begs El-Rufai – Full text of Statement

I WON’T JOIN ISSUES WITH NASIR EL-RUFAI

My attention has been drawn to the interview granted by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State Monday evening.

If my silence wouldn’t risk being construed as consent, I would have ignored him. I am too preoccupied with my current assignment as to get into a media fight with Nasir El-Rufai or anyone else.

Despite the incessant baiting and attacks I have never spoken ill of Nasir on record anywhere. This is out of respect for our past association and our respective families. I will not start today.

I however urge the public to disregard El-rufai’s statements against me.

For the avoidance of doubt, I want to put it on record that I have never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody. All my focus and energy are geared completely towards the advancement of Nigeria and the success of the President Tinubu administration.

I therefore ask Nasir El-Rufai to allow me face my onerous national assignment just as I do not bother myself with his own affairs.

Nuhu Ribadu