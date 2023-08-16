Allocate dedicated funds for health security, CSOs urge Tinubu

By Abujah Racheal

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Africa on Wednesday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allocate dedicated funds towards health security in the country.

The coalition, which made the call in Abuja at the Africa Regional Advocacy Summit for NGOs and Media, said that it had become necessary to allocate the funds in the face of emerging security threats globally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the three-day event was, “Capacity Building, Peer Learning and Exchange on Accountability for Domestic Resource Mobilisation for Health Security and Systems in Africa.”

The summit was organised by the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), and had in attendance participants from Cameroon, Kenya, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

Mrs Chika Offor, the Chairperson of the Health Sector Reform Coalition (HSRC), said that the CSOs were urging the President to prioritise the allocation of resources specifically aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s health security infrastructure.

According to Offor, this is in recognition of the critical need for a robust healthcare system and preparedness in the face of future health emergencies.

“This call comes in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has exposed the vulnerabilities of Nigeria’s healthcare system and highlighted the need for improved preparedness.

“One of the main reasons behind the CSOs’ plea is the recognition that health security is crucial for the overall well-being and stability of the nation.

“With the potential for future pandemics and other health emergencies, it is imperative for Nigeria to have a strong and resilient healthcare system in place.

“This includes adequate funding for essential infrastructure, medical supplies and trained healthcare personnel,” she said.

Mrs Oyeyemi Pitan, the Executive Director, Gem Hub Initiative, said that by allocating dedicated funds for health security, the country could enhance its capacity to detect, prevent, and respond to public health threats.

“This includes investing in surveillance systems, laboratory facilities and rapid response teams.

“Additionally, the funds can be used to strengthen healthcare facilities, improve access to quality healthcare services, and enhance research and development in the field of public health,” Pitan said.

She emphasised the importance of proactive measures in building a resilient health security system, and also highlighted the potential economic benefits of investing in health security.

“This includes investing in public health education and awareness campaigns, as well as promoting research and innovation in the healthcare sector.

“By prioritising health security funding, Nigeria can take a proactive approach to address emerging health threats and mitigate their impact on the population.

“A strong healthcare system not only safeguards the population’s health but also contributes to economic stability and growth.

“By preventing and effectively responding to health emergencies, Nigeria can minimise the economic disruptions caused by disease outbreaks and ensure continuity of essential services,” Pitan said.

Speaking on behalf of the media, Miss Racheal Abujah, a Public Health Correspondent, suggested that the country could strengthen its healthcare system, improve preparedness for future health emergencies, and safeguard the well-being of its population if there were dedicated funds for health security.

According to Abujah, investment in health security will not only protect lives but also contribute to the overall stability and prosperity of the nation.

Earlier, Mrs Maimuma Abdullahi, Health Economist and AHBN Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, said that the objective of the summit was to enhance the capacity of delegates on budget analysis, budget advocacy and accountability.

“The summit will promote transparency for Domestic Resource Mobilisation (DRM) concerning health security.

“It will also promote peer learning and exchange among delegates from different countries on Accountability for Domestic Resource Mobilisation for Health Security and Systems in Africa,” Abdullahi said. (NAN)

