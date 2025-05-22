Allocate 753 duplexes linked to Emefiele to military personnel – ex-Presidential Candidate

Mr Ademola Babatunde, a Presidential Candidate in 2019 elections, has advised the Federal Government to allocate the over 753 duplexes recovered by anti-graft agency to personne

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Mr Ademola Babatunde, a Presidential Candidate in 2019 elections, has advised the Federal Government to allocate the over 753 duplexes recovered by anti-graft agency to personnel of the armed forces.

Babatunde in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said, urged the government not to sell the houses as planned.

He said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, handed over keys to the recovered housing units linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

According to him, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, while receiving the keys, said that the ministry would offer the housing units for sale both to the public and for special government needs.

The politician said that rather than selling the duplexes, government should allocate them to the brave and courageous men of the armed forces.

He said that the seized property would best serve the interest of the armed forces in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that a lot of the men and women in the armed forces have and experience accommodation shortage which has been a huge challenge over the years.

“This will go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of our men and women in the armed forces particularly the Army, Navy and Airforce.

“It will also boast the morale and drive of the men and women who daily put their lives on the line for the unity and survival of this country,” he said.

Babatunde added that allocating them to the armed forces would convince everyone that government was genuinely committed to the welfare of security personnel, not mere political statements.

According to him, it is perhaps apposite to state that allocating the seized property will enhance the economic wellbeing of our courageous and committed men and women of the armed forces.

He said the structures would provide shelter and security for the families of the men and women securing the nation.

He expressed concerns that given previous experiences witnessed in similar exercises in the past involving government officials, the sale of the property may lead to another avoidable case of corruption

“It must be stated that the government has no business venturing into sale of the seized property which will eventually find its way to the hands of corrupt government officials.

“The government can avoid this impeding monumental embezzlement and embarrassment by simply allocating the seized property to the men and women of the armed forces at a subsidized rate that will be deducted from their salaries over a long period of time,” he said.

The former presidential candidate added that it would also be the first time in the history of the country that a civilian President would achieve such feat.

He, however, urged the minister of housing and urban development to remain focused and re-double his efforts at providing affordable housing for Nigerians. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)