Alliance: No official talk between PDP, LP in Lagos — PDP Spokesperson

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) it is not officially talking with the Labour Party (LP) for any possible alliance ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The Lagos PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Amode said that it was imperative to debunk claims by the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour that he was talking with “the real owners of PDP structure in Lagos State”.

He said that the statement credited to Rhodes-Vivour came as a disrespect to PDP, saying no one could lay claims to the ownership structure of the PDP.

“PDP is a proper democratic party and it is only the State Executive of the party as recognised by the National Body that can be described as the custodian of the PDP under the leadership of the party’s Governorship Candidate Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor).

“So, whoever Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is talking to are only representing themselves and not Lagos PDP as there is no official conversation between the two parties at the moment.

“Jandor is not planning to step down for any candidate,” Amode, also the Chairman, Media and Publicity, JandorFunke 2023 Campaign Council, said.

He added that the claim that Jandor would collapse his structure to work for LP was false.

The spokesman said that PDP’s candidate had worked a lot to make his brand a household name.

“We are using this opportunity to urge our teeming supporters and good people of Lagos that the decision of the people to ensure that Lagos breaks free will be respected and defended in the coming gubernatorial election of March 11.

“The efforts to liberate Lagos from the present oligarchy government of APC cannot be undermind by people who do not see such a great battle that must be won and cannot be subjected to social media cruise,” he said.

Amode was reacting to speculations from several quarters that opposition parties in the state were planning to form an alliance ahead of Saturday’s polls. (NAN)