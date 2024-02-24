Alleviate Nigerians’ suffering – CAN Youths urge Tinubu

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), has called on President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

YOWICAN made the appeal in a communiqué issued on Friday, at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

In the Communiqué made available to newsmen, the body expressed concern over the increasing cost of living, which, it said led to widespread hunger and sufferings among Nigerians.

The council also condemned the escalating insecurity in the country, particularly the recent attacks on Christians in Plateau state and other parts of the country.

YOWICAN demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of a Muslim cleric who allegedly called for the killing of the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, for being a Christian.

The association emphasised the need for swift action to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

“The NEC is calling for the public prosecution of the Cleric and wish to request that the said preacher should be restricted from preaching in Nigeria to serve as deterrent to others’..

The body also frowned at the rising unemployment among youths in the country and called on the government to implement policies to address the challenge.(NAN)

By Philomina Attah