Alleged unlawful removal: Court fixes March 23 for suit by 2 directors of Green Energy

The two directors, who had accused Adegbulugbe and the company of injustice and cheating, demanded N250 million in damages.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed March 23 for commencement of hearing in a suit filed against Green Energy International Limited and its Chairman, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, by two aggrieved directors of the company.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu fixed the date after taking arguments from counsel to the parties in the suit.

Justice Ojukwu adjourned the matter for counsel to the petitioner, Alade Agbabiaka, SAN, and the respondents’ lawyer, A. B. Anachebe, SAN, to regularise their processes for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Bunu Alibe and Mr Ayo Olojede had, in a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/PET/20/2020 filed by their counsel, Alade Agbabiaka, listed the company and Adegbulugbe as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.