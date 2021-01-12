Alleged unlawful N197.2m deduction: Absence of Access Bank staff stalls arraignment

The absence of an Access Bank official, Olawunmi Audu, on Tuesday stalled her arraignment in the alleged case of abetting in the unlawful deduction of N197.2 million from Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company in an FCT High Court Zuba. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was to arraign Audu and Access Bank Plc on a twenty-one count charge bordering on abettment. The defence counsel, Aliyu Hussain apologised for Audu’s absence.

”My client is pregnant and had to go for her medical examination,” he said, The prosecution counsel, Halidu Mohammed however told the court that the charges against Audu are under review and asked for a date for arraignment. The EFCC alleged that Audu aided Uche Sado, also a staff of Access Bank and relationship officer of De Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company Ltd to transfer N197.2 million from the possession of Chimex Company.

The prosecution alleged that Audu abetted the use as genuine a forged document titled ” Access Bank Fund transfer/standing order form” sometime in May, 2018, adding that the offence contravened Sections 85, 287 and 364 of the Penal Code. Justice A. O. Ebong however adjourned the case until Feb.22 for arraignment. (NAN)