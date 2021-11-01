Alleged unlawful invasion: NHRC calls for prosecution of perpetrators

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)  has called prosecution of those behind what it called the unlawful invasion of the Abuja residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court,  Justice Mary Odili.

Mr  Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, made the call on Monday in a statement signed by  Mrs Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the commission.

He described the Friday incident Justice Odili’s house as violation of her rights to privacy, integrity of her judicial personality, premises and office.

” The perpetrators must therefore be made to account for their professional misconduct arresting them, prosecuting them.

” She also deserves a public apology from those responsible for their professional misconduct.

“These are the only deterrents that can forestall future desecration of the rights to privacy, integrity of the person, residence and office of our judicial officers especially that level”, he said.

The judiciary, he said, a very important arm of the government that should not be ridiculed under any circumstance and inexperienced law enforcement officers must be made to know this.

” The independence of the judiciary must be respected all times.

” Time has come to punish this kind of professional misconduct erring law enforcement officers to forestall total of the integrity of judicial offices and the Judiciary.

” This should be condemned all well meaning Nigerians in the interest of our nascent democracy, independence of the judiciary and for human rights and rule of Law” Ojukwu stated.

He said that the Commission will not relent in its efforts to continue to train and retrain the law enforcement officials to always mainstream human rights in their operations

The Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) reports  that some  law enforcement officers alleged to be on an assignment to execute a search warrant, issued a Magistrate, invaded justice Odili’s residence. (NAN)

