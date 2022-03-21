Alleged unlawful assembly: Court orders 2 clergymen to open their defence 

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin has ordered two clergymen to open their defence on April 25 in the case of alleged unlawful assembly filed against them.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in January 2021 charged Olumide Peters and Jesulayomi Adetola with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and accepting money from a foreign-based organisation.

The NSCDC also charged the defendants with wrongful confinement and putting persons in fear of injury.

Delivering jis ruling, Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki, held that the defendants have a case to answer, on count one of wrongful confinement.

The defendants pleaded not guilty as charged.

Mr Oyekanmi Isijola, Counsel to the defendants prayed the court for adjournment, to enable him open defence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ajide Kehinde did not object to the defence application.

Earlier in his arguments, counsel to the defendants urged the court to discharge the defendants, because the prosecutor failed to establish any case against them.

Isijola made the application of no-case submission, in line with Section 307 of the Kwara Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2018.

The court had fixed Feb. 7, for ruling in the application but later adjourned until March 14.

However, the court failed to deliver the ruling on the adjourned dates, until March 21, when it ruled that the defendants should open their defence.

The defendants are clergymen of the Evidence of Christ Fellowship International Church. (NAN)

