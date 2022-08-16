Alleged truck theft: Court admits 2 to N4m bail

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, admitted two men to N2 million bail each over alleged theft of a Mack truck valued N16 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police are prosecuting Wasiu Adeleke, 47, and Adams Mudasiru, 21, over alleged conspiracy and stealing.

Adeleke and Mudasiru, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ruling on the defendants bail applications, the Magistrate, Mrs Serifat Adesina, ordered the duo to produce two sureties each, with one of the sureties to be a blood relation.

Adesina, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Sept. 15 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, had told the court that the defendants with others at large, on May 22 at NASFAT area of Oremeji in Ibadan, allegedly stole the truck marked LSD 579 YA.

Ibrahim said that the Mack truck valued at N16 million was the property of Mr Hakim Bello.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 516, 383 and was punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

