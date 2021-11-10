Alleged treason: Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers staged walkout, FG tells court

The Government told a High Court, Abuia that a team of lawyers of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on a Wednesday, staged a walkout before the opened. 

Counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Abubakar, told Justice Binta Nyako, following non-appearance of any lawyer on Kanu’ behalf shortly after the case was called.

 The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the matter was called, Abubakar announced appearance for the AGF. However, lawyer was in court to appearance for the leader of the IPOB.Abubakar then told the court that Kanu’ counsel, led Ifeanyi Ejiofor, staged a walkout  because some of the lawyers, including the American lawyer, Bruce Fein, were denied access. 

Also speaking, Kanu told the court that in thr sitting, his foreign lawyer, Fein, was also denied access. Justice Bin ta then adjourned the matter until Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 for continuation.(NAN)

