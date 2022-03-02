Alleged torture: Woman demands N10m compensation from police 

By Edith Nwapi

A petitioner, Mrs Blessing Orji, has demanded an apology and N10million compensation from the police for alleged torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

Orji made this known in her petition before the Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian Police.

Orji alleged in a petition dated Nov 16, 2020, alleged that the police kept her in their cell for three days without medical attention.

The respondents are Cpl Nse Etim, FCT Command, Commissioner of police FCT and the Inspector general of police in the petition marked 2020/IIP-SARS/ABJ/128.

”I am a businesswoman. I closed from work on Oct 12, 2012 while she was on a motorcycle returning home with my son , a police man stopped us close to Upper Area court, Karu, Abuja at about 9. 30p.m.

”The officer stopped us in the middle of the road and collected the key from the rider.

” While the officer removed the keys, the next motorcyclist following us hit me on the leg and I confronted him to know why he did that.

” The officer hit me and called me names. I bled as they (police) dragged me to their station and kept me for three days without medical attention, until my husband came back from his journey” she said.

The petitioner, said, the police charged her before a magistrates’ court but was later discharged her.

She therefore demanded for N10 million compensation from the police.

Her counsel, Halilu Adamu informed the panel that he has closed the petitioner’s case.

The police counsel, Kenneth Ogbuchuwa, prayed for an adjournment to enable him send signal for the respondents.

Garba Tetengi, SAN, representing the chairman retired Justice Suleiman Galadima adjourned until March 8 for defence.(NAN)

