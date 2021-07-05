Alleged threat: Court admits 4 men to N1m bail each

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday admitted four men, who allegedly threatened to kill the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Olatoye Olaniyan and three others to bail in the sum of N1 million each

The police on June 26, charged Azeez Bashiru ,57, Jimoh Kadiri, 48, Kazeem Ashiru , 42, and Muideen Azeez, 37 with 14 counts, bordering on threat to life , malicious damage, breach of public peace , unlawful possession of firearms , dangerous weapons and conspiracy .

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara also ordered Bashiru, Kadiri, Ashiru and Azeez to produce one surety each in like sum .

Ayilara ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must produce evidence of tax payments.

The magistrate ordered that any of the defendants who disobeyed the court during their trial would be kept behind bars pending the conclusion of the matter.

Ayilara adjourned the case untill July 26.

Earlier, the defence, counsel, Mr Taofeeq Ibikunle prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms

The prosecution counsel, Insp Elisha Olusegun , told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 26 , at about 9 a.m. , at Abepe Ekutu area , Ilobu.

Olusegun said the defendants threatened to kill Oba Olaniyan, Olateju Kazeem , Araoye Sikiru and Salami Naheem .

He said that the incident led to the breach of public peace, malicious damage of corner piece of land and some blocks to Kazeem.

he said that the defendants also had firearms , live cartridges and wraps of Marijuana.

The offece, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 430 (1) and 27 (1)(a)(11) of the firearms Act Cap F 28 , Laws of the Federation of Nigeria , 2004. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...