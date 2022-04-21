Alleged theft: Court fixes May 30 for sentencing of 2 friends

A Sharia Court on Thursday, adjourned until May 30, sentencing of two friends who pleaded guilty to stealing two cell phones worth N40,000.

The police charged Muhammed Najib, 35 and Musa Lawal, 30, with crriminal conspiracy and theft.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, fixed the date after Najib and Lawal pleaded guilty to theft.

Khalid also admitted them to bail in the sum of N20, 000 each and one reliable surety.

He ordered that the surety must be their blood relations.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdul Wada, told the court that Dabiru Musa, of Kurna Asabe Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at Fagge Police Division, Kano on April 18.

Wada said that at about 8p.m., the defendants criminally trespassed into the complainant’s shop and stole a techno phone worth N10, 000 and an android mobile phone worth N30, 000.

During investigation, he said, Lawal confessed that he stole the phones.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 120 and 131 Sharia Penal Code.(NAN)

