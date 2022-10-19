Alleged theft: Court admits sales representative to N200,000 bail

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

A Grade I Area Court, Kado, Abuja, on Wednesday admitted a sales representative/secretary, Onyinye Uchenwa to bail in the sum of N200,000 for allegedly stealing her employer’s goods worth N241,500.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili, in addition ordered that the defendant to provide one surety in like sum.

Wakili further directed that the surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, should also provide a print out of his BVN from the bank he operates with, to be verified by a court official.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Helen Ochai told the court that the defendant, who resides in Karmo, Abuja is charged theft.

Ochai alleged that the complainant, Ms Maureen Umeakuewulu of plot 941, Sambo Way, Idu Industrial Area, Abuja reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, on Sept. 19.

The counsel further alleged that the complainant employed the defendant as a secretary/sales girl in her company, Dou Nig. Ltd. on May 25.

The counsel said that however, during stock taking on Aug. 8, it was discovered that various sizes of channel iron worth N32,000, N76,000, N132,000 and an adaptor socket, all used in construction were missing and the defendant could not account for their whereabout.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty and her counsel, P.E Pemu applied for her bail in the most liberal terms citing section 158 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act ( ACJA) 2015.

The court having granted the bail also adjourned the matter until Nov.10 for hearing. (NAN)

