Alleged Terrorism, subversion: Police invite Ajaero for interrogation 

By Joan Nwagwu

The Police has invited Joe Ajaero, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for interrogation on charges related to alleged “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime”

Mr Benson Upah, NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Upah said Ajaero was summoned via a letter dated August 19 and signed by ACP Adamu Mu’azu on behalf of Commissioner of Police, Intelligence.

The letter, according to Upah, stated that Ajaero’s name was mentioned in an on-going investigations connected to the alleged criminal offences.

“Accordingly, the letter directed Ajaero to report at the IRT Complex, Abbattoir by Guzape Junction on Tuesday, August 20 at 10:00 threatening that a warrant of arrest would be issued against him if he failed to report,” he said.

Upah said a personal message was also sent to Ajaero by one SP Moshood stating: “We were at the Labour House to submit this (letter of invitation), but the place was locked sir”.

Upah said NLC found the development curious because there were workers in the office till 6p.m. and Ajaero was not addressed by his official title of President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“Clearly, the last has not been heard about the raid on the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“Preceding the raid, Congress had advised government to dialogue with the organisers of the protest even as Congress had clearly stated it was not part of the protest.

“Congress criticised the police for the high casualty rate during the protest,” he said.

Upah added: “Congress in its NEC communique after the raid expressed outrage at the behaviour of the police and demanded for an apology from both the police and government.

“At its world press conference last Thursday, Congress had raised an alarm that should anything happen. to the leadership of the Congress or any of its members, the police should be held accountable.

“The question on the lips of those in the know is, who wants Joe Ajaero out of circulation”. (NAN)