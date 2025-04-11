Alleged sexual harassment: Suspended professor closes defence

Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL) on Friday closed his defence in the alleged sexual harassment case before a Federal High Court in Abuja

By Taiye Agbaje



Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter until July 2 for adoption of final written addresses.

after the Ndifon’s lawyer, Joe Agi, SAN, indicated his intention to close his case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspended professor closes his defence after calling two witnesses to counter the allegations levelled against him and his co-defendant, Sunny Anyanwu, by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

While Ndifon was the first defence witness (DW-1), CSP Babagana Mingali, a Forensic Analyst, who works at the laboratory of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), was the DW-2.

Justice Omotosho had, on March 6, 2024, dismissed the no-case submission filed by Ndifon and Anyanwu against the ICPC charge.

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling, held that the evidence led by the prosecution constituted a prima facie case against the duo.

The judge, therefore, ordered Ndifon and Anyanwu to enter their defence.

The ICPC, in the alleged sexual harassment charge, preferred a four-count amended charge against Ndifon and Anyanwu, who was earlier a member of his team of lawyers.

They were accused of alleged sexual harassment, cybercrime and attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The ICPC alleged that Ndifon, while serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Law at UNICAL, asked the female Diploma student, identified as TKJ and a star witness, to send him “pornographic, indecent and obscene photographs of herself” through WhatsApp chats.

Anyanwu, one of the lawyers of the defence, was joined in the amended charge filed on Jan. 22, 2024, by the commission on the allegation that he called the star witness on her mobile phone during the pendency of the charge against Ndifon to threaten her.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

The anti-corruption commission had, on Feb 14, 2024, closed its case against the suspended professor Anyanwu.

ICPC counsel, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, told Justice Omotosho after Bwaigu Fungo, the 4th prosecution witness, a Forensic and intelligence Analyst with the commission, was cross-examined by the defence lawyer.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)